Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,347 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $110.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

