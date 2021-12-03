Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of DOCS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.