Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 60.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.64.

Shares of AVGO opened at $552.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.10 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.43. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

