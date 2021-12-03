Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

