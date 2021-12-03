Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.94 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

