Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $262.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

