Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Down 26.2% in November

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 927,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

