Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.08. 99,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

