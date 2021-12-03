Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,510,000 after purchasing an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

CNC stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

