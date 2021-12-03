Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,333,000 after buying an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,267,000 after purchasing an additional 671,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.