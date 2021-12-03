Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.90

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.90 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 44,909 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £97.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Celtic Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.