Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

