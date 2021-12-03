Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.17. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.