Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CLLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Cellectis stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.17. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $34.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.