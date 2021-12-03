Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to report $64.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year sales of $242.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 262,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

