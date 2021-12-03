Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 440,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,808. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $125,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

