Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

CDR opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $299.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.