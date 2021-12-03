CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

