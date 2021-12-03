Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $84.79 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Casper has a market cap of $530.96 million and $84.79 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.92 or 0.07779334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,482.18 or 0.99218595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,513,486,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,761,127,023 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

