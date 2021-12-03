Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 6,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

