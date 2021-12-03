Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.60

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.60 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 45.41 ($0.59). Capita shares last traded at GBX 44.97 ($0.59), with a volume of 2,874,546 shares traded.

CPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £757.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

