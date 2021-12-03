Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 339.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cango were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cango by 56.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cango in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $428.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Cango Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

