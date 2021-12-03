Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 target price (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.25.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$139.76. 1,070,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,510. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.00.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,976. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 over the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

