Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$168.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

NYSE CM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.81. 22,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

