Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

NYSE:CM traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 1,162,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

