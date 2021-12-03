Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. 3,417,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.