Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.51. Canada Goose shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 21,774 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
