Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.51. Canada Goose shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 21,774 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.