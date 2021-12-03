Canaccord Genuity Raises Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSFFF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

