Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2,088,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period.

BATS:TAIL opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

