California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,413 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Escalade were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCA opened at $16.53 on Friday. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $222.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

