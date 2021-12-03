California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

