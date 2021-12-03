California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $320,000 in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.41. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $193.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.14.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

