California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,819 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 596,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 1,483,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,685,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $939.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

