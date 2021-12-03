Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

