Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $29.82 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

