Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $15.00 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.