Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski Acquires 591 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski purchased 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.45 per share, with a total value of $103,690.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $159.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.14. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

