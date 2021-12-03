CAE (TSE:CAE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$1.13 on Friday, reaching C$30.03. 219,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,936. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The company has a market cap of C$9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.20.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

