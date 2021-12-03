Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.