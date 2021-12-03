Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $72.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

