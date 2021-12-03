C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $30.04 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at $521,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

