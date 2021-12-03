Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.74

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 8258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several research firms recently commented on BNR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

