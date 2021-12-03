Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $29.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,633. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

