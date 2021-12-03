BTIG Research Begins Coverage on MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $9.19 on Monday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

