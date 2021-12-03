BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.15 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.43.

DOOO traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

