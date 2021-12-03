BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. BRP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.740 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

