Brown Financial Advisory Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Brown Financial Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $219.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

