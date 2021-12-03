Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.10

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$44.10 and last traded at C$43.45, with a volume of 160026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.94 billion and a PE ratio of -45.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.89%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

