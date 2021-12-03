Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.20

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$72.20 and traded as high as C$74.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$71.96, with a volume of 302,541 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

