Brokers Offer Predictions for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

