Brokers Issue Forecasts for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

GIII opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

